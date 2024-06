“For the third consecutive quarter, Quebec Premier François Legault’s approval is among the lowest in the country.”

A new study by the Angus Ried Institute has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault is now 36%. This marks a 4-point increase for Legault and the CAQ since last quarter.

“For the third consecutive quarter, Quebec Premier François Legault’s approval is among the lowest in the country. The so-called ‘third link’ project has proven a persistent bugaboo for Legault and the Coalition Avenir Quebec government. The ever-changing stance on the Quebec City project comes as Legault faces increasing questions as to whether the coalition of interests that helped him win the previous two elections is holding. In perhaps a nod to growing support for the sovereigntist Parti Québécois in the province, Legault is pushing for more autonomy for Quebec from the federal government, especially when it comes to immigration.”

The premiers with the highest approval rating are Wab Kinew of Manitoba (66%) and Andrew Furey of Newfoundland (55%). Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick and Doug Ford of Ontario sit in last place, tied at 31%.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 14 to 20, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,204 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

