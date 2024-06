33% of Quebecers say they’re satisfied with the Legault government.

A new study by Léger has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal is now 29%, down 5 points since last measured in April.

Legault’s approval rating in Quebec City is 28% (+2), and 38% in the ROQ (+5). Overall, 33% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the Legault government.

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is leading with 32% support in voting intentions, 7 points ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA



1. Le PQ en tête mais plafonne à 32%

2. La CAQ se relève (25%) mais avec un taux d'insatisfaction élevé (59%)

3. QS reprend les 2 points perdus dans la chicane interne (14%)

4. Marc Tanguay est le candidat à la chefferie le plus populaire chez les… pic.twitter.com/JgU3ZmKid7 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) June 6, 2024 François Legault approval rating in Montreal down 5 points to 29%

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from May 31 to June 3, 2024, with 1,015 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

