Representatives of Flygreen, a Montreal-based private aviation charter brokerage, will be circulating in the city during the upcoming F1 weekend to distribute over $250,000 in private air travel credit. $5,000 travel vouchers will be handed out by Flygreen at “key hotspots” and “major F1 event locations.”

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place from June 7 to June 9 at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve racetrack, with a number of affiliated festivities taking place downtown throughout the weekend, from upscale parties to street celebrations.

