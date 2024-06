Somehow, 3 in 10 Americans still have a positive opinion of this guy.

A new study by Ipsos has found that the popularity of Donald Trump has fallen 9 points since last week’s trial, which found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree.

The study found that just 31% of Americans have a favourable opinion of Donald Trump, while 56% have an unfavourable view of the former president.

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, it will take approximately 7 to 10 days to fully understand the effect that the trial result has on Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.

Selon Ipsos, la popularité de Donald Trump a chuté de 9% de puis le procès.



Est-ce qu'il continuera de chuter?

Est-ce un effet spontané ou durable ?

De combien son vote sera-t-il affectė?



Selon Ipsos, la popularité de Donald Trump a chuté de 9% de puis le procès.

Est-ce qu'il continuera de chuter?

Est-ce un effet spontané ou durable ?

De combien son vote sera-t-il affectė?

Il faut attendre sept à dix jours pour comprendre l'effet rėel.

