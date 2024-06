Clock Tower Beach in the Old Port of Montreal is now open, through Sept. 2

The Old Port of Montreal has confirmed that Clock Tower Beach is now open for the 2024 season, through Sept. 2.

The site features lounge chairs, parasols, a wooden boardwalk, mist stations, a bistro and of course “heaps of soft, silky sand.”

Clock Tower Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, with extended hours until 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and until 11 p.m. on DJ nights. Admission is free — except during special events — and there is wheelchair accessibility.

For more on Clock Tower Beach in the Old Port of Montreal, please visit the official website.

For our latest in Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.