What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, May 1

Gauthier Dance presents Swan Lakes and Minus 16 at Place des Arts May 1 to 4

Comedian Ilana Glazer performs at Olympia

Voix de Ville variety show at the Wiggle Room

Artloft Cinema Soirée screens The Warriors

Scottish alt-rock vets Teenage Fanclub play Théâtre Fairmount

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.