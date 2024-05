What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, May 29

POTUS continues at the Segal Centre through June 2

FTA presents Amrita Hepi’s Rinse through May 30

Bilingual comedy night at Double’s

Welsh indie pop artist Strawberry Guy plays Théâtre Fairmount

Daniel Romano’s Outfit plays la Sala Rossa with Julie Doiron

