What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, May 21

C2 Montreal conference at the Old Port May 21–23

Leo Luxe launches the Hedonisme EP at Quai des Brumes

Texas indie rock artist Buck Meek plays Théâtre Fairmount

Japanese alt-metal band SiM play Beanfield Theatre

Old-school NYC rapper Slick Rick play le Belmont

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.