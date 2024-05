What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 16

Exhibition by Rajni Perera and Marigold Santos (Efflorescence/The Way We Wake) at PHI Foundation

Selina Fillinger’s play POTUS continues at the Segal Centre through June 2

Ecuadorian-Swiss duo Hermanos Gutiérrez play Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Toronto-based punk band Metz play Théâtre Fairmount

Denver metal band Wayfarer play Piranha Bar

