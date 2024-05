What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, May 30

L’Appel Montreal music festival at Olympic Park

First home game of the season for Alliance Montreal at Verdun Auditorium

FTA presents The Cloud at la Chapelle through June 1

Montreal producer Kee Avil launches Spine at PHI Centre

Cult MTL‘s Justine Smith presents L’Amour à minuit screening of Denys Arcands’s Gina

