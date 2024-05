What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, May 13

Old-school British shoegaze band Ride plays Théâtre Fairmount

Mondays Amirite comedy show at Brass Door Pub

Toronto psych-folk band Beams plays la Sotterenea

Japanese sound artist FUJI||||||||||TA plays the Old Bank (Verdun)

Open mic comedy, pub quiz, open mic music at Barfly

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.