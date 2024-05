What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, May 15

Admiring Librarians fundraiser telethon comedy show at NDQ

Sonia Bustos’s dance elegy je ne vais pas inonder la mer at MAI May 15–18

Voix de Ville variety show at the Wiggle Room

NYC synth-pop singer-songwriter Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers play Casa del Popolo

L.A. psych-rock band Levitation Room play Bar le Ritz PDB

