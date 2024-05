What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, May 27

Montreal Fringe Festival launches with Fringe-for-All preview extravaganza

FTA presents Tiago Rodrigues’s Catarina and the Beauty of Killings Fascists

Plant and Pour at Pub St-Paul

Sound & Sips music & cocktails fundraiser at le Mal Nécessaire

World’s Smallest Comedy Night + Dirty Mic at Hurley’s

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.