What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, May 28

Louisville rapper Bryson Tiller plays Place Bell

Korean Film Festival presents Dreamzine Workshop

FTA presents dance show Prophétique (on est déjà né.es) May 28–30

Death tribute band Death to All play Théâtre Beanfield with Cryptopsy May 28–29

Jazz Fest presents Toronto R&B artist Loony at Bar le Ritz PDB

Montreal psych-rock experimenters the Besnard Lakes play Breakglass Studios

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.