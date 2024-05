What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, May 31

FTA presents Lara Kramer’s Gorgeous Tongue

Liturgy plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Camera Obscura plays Théatre Fairmount

Saturday, June 1

AéroSalon airshow at St-Hubert airport June 1–2

BYO vinyl with Docteur Ruth at Café Gotsoul

OFF PIKNIC presents All Day I Dream at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, June 2

Last day to see Georgia O’Keeffe and Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

Portraits and Fashion: Quebec Photographers Beyond Borders exhibition at McCord Stewart Museum

FTA dance show Being Future Being: Inside/Outwards June 2–5

