What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, May 24

Montreal Comic Arts Festival (Festival BD) on St-Denis (Gilford to Roy) May 24–26

Montreal experimental rock band TV Erased plays l’Hémisphère Gauche

All Nigher with Sarin at the Red Roof Church

Saturday, May 25

FTA presents Amrita Hepi’s Rinse, May 25–30

CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC at Stade Saputo

Fuego Fuego Latin Music Festival at Olympic Park May 25–26

Sunday, May 26

Norman Parkinson: Always in Style exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

POTUS continues at the Segal Centre through June 2

Montreal indie pop artist Ballsy (from Caveboy) plays Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.