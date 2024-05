The Parti Québécois has no clue how to appeal to anglos

So Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, you want more anglos to consider voting PQ?

Start by abolishing Bills 21 and 96. These laws, which are unpopular in Montreal, are unnecessary and unfairly target our community — a distinct society within Quebec. Give back our schools and hospitals. Give back our bilingual status communities. And give Montreal flexibility on Bill 101. We are the ones who stayed. We integrated. We are proud to live and work in French.

Yet if someone hears “Bonjour-Hi” on Ste-Catherine Street, suddenly we are an existential threat to 8-million people? You’ve campaigned on this divisiveness.

Currently, just 1 in 10 non-francophones in Quebec support Quebec sovereignty and the Parti Québécois.

You want to try to get our vote? Give us a reason to continue living here.

Notre campagne de publicité sur la promotion de l'indépendance sera aussi diffusée en anglais à partir de demain!



Comme l'exprime notre chef @PaulPlamondon, le pays que nous voulons créer, il est pour tout le monde: «Nous sommes tous dans le même bateau, tous unis par la même…

