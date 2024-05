The festival is once again teaming up with Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter for this week’s event in Cabot Square.

POP Montreal to host a free concert for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21

The POP Montreal music festival is once again collaborating with Indigenous services organizations Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter to present a live outdoor concert on Friday, June 21. This is POP’s fourth annual concert presentation with these two organizations to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The show, taking place in Cabot Square (where Resilience operates) as of 3 p.m., will feature performances by Aysanabee, the Beatrice Deer Band, Anachnid, Matiu, SIIBII, Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers and Black Bear Singers.

Earlier this month, POP Montreal announced the second wave of programming for its 2024 festival, which will take place from Sept. 25–29.

For more details about the National Indigenous Peoples Day concert, please visit the POP Montreal website.

