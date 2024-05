Politicians need to stop politicizing Canadian pride

Despite what Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon wants you to believe, studies have found that a large majority of Quebecers say they ARE proud to be Canadian. This sentiment is largely held by those in every province, except Alberta and Saskatchewan, where Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre is most popular. Go figure!

Less than 50% of Conservatives now say they’re proud to be Canadian — hardly surprising considering Poilievre’s cheap rhetoric, consistent fear-mongering and constant need to talk-down Canada with his insistence that “Canada is broken.”

It is perhaps worth noting that even fewer past PPC voters say they’re proud to be Canadian (25%), which is fitting considering roughly 70% of them now support Pierre Poilievre.

Neither Pierre Poilievre nor Paul St-Pierre Plamondon have had any shame in trying to rise in the polls by riling up anti-Canadian sentiment. In Poilievre’s case, he’s also been shamelessly pandering to alt-right extremist groups.

Blaming Justin Trudeau for all of Canada’s problems rather than coming up with actual policy is not leadership — it’s populism — and it appeals mainly to a disgruntled, uneducated base.

