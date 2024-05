“Foxy is delivering one of the most complete and enjoyable restaurant experiences, anywhere.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Foxy. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Foxy

Spectacularly good wood-fired cooking, cleverly finessed cocktails, warm-yet-professional service and one of the city’s very best wine lists — honestly, what more could you ask for? Foxy, from serial chef-restaurateur Dyan Solomon (Olive + Gourmando, Un Po Di Piu), is delivering one of the most complete and enjoyable restaurant experiences anywhere. With a menu built for the open flame, expect dishes with global influences prepared with tact and a generous helping of know-how. (1638 Notre-Dame W.)

