Ahead of the Climate Summit in Montreal this week, Dr. Mylène Drouin spoke about the city’s need for radical action and unpopular decisions.

Ahead of the Climate Summit in Montreal this week, Dr. Mylène Drouin spoke with the media about the city’s fight against the climate crisis. Drouin said that half-measures, and the notion that actions have to be 100% socially acceptable, must be put aside in favour of radical action that will, at times, necessitate “unpopular decisions.”

“The time for half-measures in the face of the climate crisis is over,” Drouin said. “The city must accelerate the pace of its actions to achieve greater resilience without seeking social acceptability at all costs.”

Drouin spoke about prioritizing the reduction of GHGs, the augmentation of city’s green canopy, the promotion of public transit and active transportation and the protection of those most vulnerable to the effects of climate change (such as extreme heat and smoke). She also quoted the WHO, saying, “climate change is the greatest threat to humanity.

“The list of challenges for Montreal is long, and time is starting to run out,” Drouin stated. “To bring about such important changes, quickly — because the urgency is there — everyone must play their part.”

À lire dans @LeDevoir de ce matin, en prévision du 3e Sommet climat Montréal qui débutera demain au Grand Quai du @PortMTL : les commentaires des deux co-présidentes de l'événement, Mylène Drouin et Anne-Marie Hubert https://t.co/LF3dVCZJHE @climat_montreal @TrottierFdn — Fondation du Grand Montréal (@fgmontreal) May 6, 2024 Montreal public health: “The time for half-measures on the climate crisis is over”

The third annual Climate Summit, of which Drouin is a co-president, is taking place at the Grand Quai of the Old Port of Montreal on May 7 and 8.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.