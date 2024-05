The milestone came early in the second quarter during the team’s home opener at the Verdun Auditorium on Thursday night.

Last night, Ahmed Hill of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Montreal Alliance became the first player in league history to record 1,000 points in the regular season. The milestone came early in the second quarter, when Hill knocked down a three to put the team up 29-21.

Hill, a native of Fort Valley, Georgia, has been in the league since 2021, suiting up for the Guelph Nighthawks in his first two seasons before signing with the Alliance last season. Hill was previously signed to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets in 2019. However, he was waived before the regular season began.

Hill was the Alliance’s leading scorer last season, averaging 20.4 points per game and earning All-CEBL Second Team honours.

3,012 attendees filed into Verdun Auditorium on Thursday to see the Montreal Alliance attempt to record their first win of the season. Unfortunately, the team came up short during their home opener, falling 81-77 to the undefeated Edmonton Stingers. The Stingers are the only team in league history to win two championships, earning consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021. They remain the only undefeated CEBL team this season.

The Montreal Alliance’s next home game takes place this Sunday, June 2, against the Brampton Honey Badgers.

For more on the Montreal Alliance and to buy tickets, please visit their website.

For our latest in sports, please visit the News section.