Canadians are currently boycotting Loblaws over claims of greedflation.

A new study by Léger has assessed Canadians’ perceptions on the Loblaws boycott, which is currently underway over claims of greedflation. Big box grocery stores like Costco and Walmart are the top low-cost alternatives for people currently participating in the Loblaws boycott, preferred by 40% of respondents.

31% of respondents say they are now shopping at national grocery store chains like Sobeys or Save on Foods.

Just 23% of Canadians participating in the Loblaws boycott are instead shopping at local independent grocery stores.

The study found that 3 in 5 Canadians (58%) support the boycott of Loblaws.

Loblaws boycott: Costco and Walmart are Canadians’ top low-cost grocery store alternatives

The Léger web survey was conducted from May 17 to 19, 2024, with 1,519 Canadians aged 18 or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.