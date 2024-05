Car theft in Canada now comes with a prison sentence of up to 14 years

In order to curb the rise in car theft across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that those who are found guilty of this crime in Canada will now have a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

In his statement about tougher penalties for car theft, Trudeau said that the federal government is “cracking down on auto theft and organized crime.”

“We’re cracking down on auto theft and organized crime. And, with new sentences of up to 14 years in prison, we’re strengthening the penalties against criminals convicted of it.”

We’re cracking down on auto theft and organized crime. And, with new sentences of up to 14 years in prison, we’re strengthening the penalties against criminals convicted of it. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 20, 2024 Car theft in Canada now comes with a prison sentence of up to 14 years

At a press conference on Monday, where the federal government’s action plan on combating auto theft was announced, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that “auto theft is hurting Canadians financially and making people feel unsafe.”

To combat auto theft, we’re taking concrete steps including legislative changes, tougher penalties, enhanced intelligence sharing, and more.



Auto theft is hurting Canadians financially and making people feel unsafe. That’s not fair. https://t.co/HuG9lAYOLH pic.twitter.com/ezCJsgslIO — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) May 20, 2024 Car theft in Canada now comes with a prison sentence of up to 14 years

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.