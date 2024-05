The Canadian Gaming Summit 2024 stands as a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the gaming industry in Canada.

Canada’s premier annual conference and exhibition, the Canadian Gaming Summit (CGS), welcomes Gaming and Sports Betting senior executives from across Canada and beyond.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will host the 27th edition of the renowned industry event from June 18–20, 2024. SBC, in collaboration with the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), proudly produces this event for the second time and anticipates over 3,000 delegates in attendance.

What Is the Canadian Gaming Summit?

The Canadian Gaming Summit is the top annual conference and expo for senior executives in gaming and sports betting in Canada. It provides an important forum for industry networking, education, and commercial opportunity exploration.

History and Attendance

Professionals from the sector have long been brought together by the CGS, which has witnessed a consistent rise in participation over the years. As an example, the SBC Summit Tbilisi in 2023 achieved a noteworthy milestone when it attracted over 2,000 people, double that of the previous year. This expansion is a result of both a rising interest within Canada’s gaming business and the event’s increasing importance.

Expected Attendance in 2024

The organizers of the Canadian Gaming Summit are anticipating a record-breaking turnout for the 2024 event, with expectations set to surpass 3,000 attendees. This figure represents a significant increase from previous years, highlighting the summit’s growing influence and appeal. The 2024 summit is poised to be a landmark gathering for gaming and sports betting professionals from across Canada and around the world.

Purpose of the event

The Canadian Gaming Summit aims to foster industry growth, provide niche insights into the Canadian gambling market, and offer a platform for networking and business opportunities. It addresses key issues such as regulation, technology, and the future of iGaming while showcasing innovations in casino gaming, lotteries, and sports betting. Additionally, the summit connects international and Canadian professionals, establishing itself as a crucial event for global industry leaders.

Does this event occur anywhere else in the world?

The CGS is a Canada-specific event that does not occur in other locations around the world. It is tailored to the Canadian gaming industry and attracts both national and international attendees who are interested in the Canadian market.

Other gaming summits also take place internationally, like the XP Game Summit, which brings together industry experts from around the globe to explore current trends, seize new opportunities, and shape the future of gaming. These summits play a crucial role in enabling professionals to network, exchange knowledge, and discover the latest industry advancements. While each summit focuses on specific regional interests, they collectively advance the global gaming sector.

Senior Gaming & Sports Betting Executives Attending the CGS in 2024

The Canadian Gaming Summit in 2024 will see a host of senior gaming and sports betting executives in attendance. Some of the notable figures include:

Pat Davis, President & CEO of BCLC

Will Hill, Executive Director of the Canadian Lottery Coalition

Jean-François Bergeron, President & CEO of Loto-Québec

Patrick Daigle, President & CEO of Atlantic Lottery

Brian Christopher, President & CEO of BC Slots

Karin Schnarr, CEO & Registrar of AGCO

Duncan Hannay, President of OLG

Martha Otton, Executive Director of iGaming Ontario

These leaders represent various facets of the Canadian gaming and sports betting industry and will be part of the summit’s extensive network of delegates, speakers, and exhibitors.

The Community for the Canadian Gaming Summit

The Canadian Gaming Summit boasts a vibrant community representing the full spectrum of Canada’s gaming industry. This unique event gathers professionals from every gaming sector, including online casino operators, lottery groups, sports betting companies, and regulatory bodies.

Operators: Betway, LeoVegas, Wildz, Draft Kings, Caesars Entertainment, 1XBet, Hard Rock, Spin Casino, and much more.

Betway, LeoVegas, Wildz, Draft Kings, Caesars Entertainment, 1XBet, Hard Rock, Spin Casino, and much more. Game providers: Pragmatic Play, EvoPlay, PlaynGo, Evolution, Relax Gaming, IGT. Rivalry, Scientific Games, and more.

Pragmatic Play, EvoPlay, PlaynGo, Evolution, Relax Gaming, IGT. Rivalry, Scientific Games, and more. Payment Providers: PayPal, Paysafe, Neosurf, Trustly, VISA, PayNearMe, AptPay, Corepay, iGaming Payments, PayBrokers, and more.

PayPal, Paysafe, Neosurf, Trustly, VISA, PayNearMe, AptPay, Corepay, iGaming Payments, PayBrokers, and more. Marketing Services: MiQ, Starz Network, Emirat, NDC, V Clever, Finixio, Optimove, and more.

MiQ, Starz Network, Emirat, NDC, V Clever, Finixio, Optimove, and more. Media: Twitter, The Score, Gaming News, Google, GPWA, Gamblers World, The Globe and Mail, and more.

Charting the Course for Canada’s Gaming Sector

The Canadian Gaming Summit 2024 stands as a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the gaming industry in Canada. Culminating in an unprecedented gathering, this year’s summit has set a new benchmark for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

With over 3,000 delegates expected to attend, the event will not only surpass attendance records but also foster an environment ripe for forging partnerships and shaping the future of gaming. The summit’s success reflects the vibrant community’s commitment to excellence and highlights Canada’s role as a leader in the global gaming arena.

When the curtains close on this edition, the anticipation for the next year builds, promising even greater opportunities for learning, networking, and business development. The Canadian Gaming Summit 2024 will be remembered as a milestone event that brought together the best minds in the industry to celebrate achievements and chart a course for a prosperous gaming future.