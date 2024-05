The romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell is streaming now on Crave.

Anyone But You is once again the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second time in the last three weeks is romantic comedy and Much Ado About Nothing adaptation Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, which is streaming now on Crave.

“After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold–until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.”

In second and third place are Unfrosted (Netflix) and Rise of the Planet of the Apes (Disney+).

