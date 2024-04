What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, April 15

WWE Monday Night Raw at the Bell Centre

Restaurant Onoir concert in the dark

No Hay Banda presents Nary a Fang & Elizabeth Lima at la Sala Rossa

NYC singer-songwriter INIKO plays Ausgang Plaza

Boston rock band Johnnie & the Foodmasters play Casa del Popolo

