Monday, April 8

Total Solar Eclipse presented by Cirque du Soleil at the Montreal Science Centre

Espace pour la vie eclipse event at Parc Jean-Drapeau with Orchestre Métropolitain, Diane Dufresne, DJ Champion

Cinema Politica presents Solidarity with director Q&A

The Cinemathèque Québécoise screens Mel Brooks’ classic The Producers

Vancouver singer-songwriter Destroyer (aka Dan Bejar) plays Bar le Ritz PDB

