What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, April 3

Atlanta singer Mariah the Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour comes to Beanfield Theatre

YES presents 9 Action Steps to Building a Successful Business

PHI Centre presents AR rave culture exhibition In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats, through April 28

See the winning films from SAT Fest 2024 in the Satosphere

McCord Stewart Museum presents An Evening With Tiya Myles and Duncan’s Work Revisisted by AI

