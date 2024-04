What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 2

The Cinémathèque québécoise screens Mel Brooks’s High Anxiety

An Evening With Ladies and Gentlemen (Chris Sandiford & Daniel Carin) at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

Crushed, Thermal, No Joy DJ set at l’Escogriffe

Darkest Hour, I Am, Filth Is Eternal and Somnuri at Théâtre Fairmount

Mardis Retro DJ night at Café Campus

