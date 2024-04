What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, April 11

Black Theatre Workshop presents Every Day She Rose through April 13

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli plays the Bell Centre

Ontario singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman plays Théâtre Fairmount with Murray Lightburn

L.A. electronic duo Forester plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Worst movie ever The Room screens at Cinéma du Parc

