What to do today in Montreal

Monday, April 22

Earth Day concert with Drea Lake & co. at Casa del Popolo

Tennessee rapper Bbymutha plays Foufounes Electriques

Sarah Polley book launch (French translation) at Librairie Un livre à soi

L.A. rock band the Allah Las play Théâtre Beanfield

The World’s Smallest Comedy Show at Hurley’s

