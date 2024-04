What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, April 4

Cinémathèque québécoise screens Dracula: Dead and Loving It

The Horizon of Khufu ancient Egypt VR experience

The Gutters talk show episode 1 at Champs

Toronto soul/blues singer Jon Vinyl plays Bar le Ritz PDB

OJPB, Donotstealmyname and Kiju at Système

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.