What to do this weekend in Montreal

Here's what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 5

RD Creations & l’Orchestre métropolitain present Symphonie de coeurs at Place des Arts April 5–6

Neoclassical darkwave singer Reverend Kristin Michael Haytr plays le Gesu

NYC indie rock band Real Estate play Théâtre Beanfield

Saturday, April 6

The Colesseum 1 vs 1 open styles dance battle

Montreal band Gulfer launch Third Wind at la Sotterenea

montreal saturday third wind record release grab a ticket https://t.co/5U0MWJ6oEi — Gulfer (@gulfergulfer) April 4, 2024

German electronic dance producer Nils Hoffmann plays Théâtre Fairmount

Sunday, April 7

Paper Dog press’s A Little Bit Pregnant at Mainline Theatre

Irish electronic act VNV Nation play la Tulipe at Traitr

German metal band Unprocessed play Café Campus

