Up to 20 cm of snow projected for Montreal as of Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal and other parts of southern Quebec, projecting between 10 and 20 cm of snow on Wednesday. While precipitation will be predominantly snow, the snow will be wet or mixed with rain at the beginning of the event.

“A low pressure system developing over Colorado will intensify during the next few days and will affect southern Quebec as of Wednesday. Consider postponing any non-essential travel.”

Please be careful out there.

It's no joke, back-to-back stormy systems will be bringing rain, winds, and heavy snow across Quebec to kick off the month. Watch out for possible travel disruptions and power outages.🌨️🌧️☔#QCstorm #QCwxhttps://t.co/2REoe4M8Zf — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 1, 2024 Up to 20 cm of snow projected for Montreal on Wednesday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.