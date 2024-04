Wes Craven’s thriller film Red Eye starring Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy and Brian Cox is streaming now in Canada on Netflix.

The top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The top movies streaming in Canada are Dune (CTV), Poor Things (Disney+) and Anatomy of a Fall (Prime Video).

The top TV shows streaming in Canada are 3 Body Problem (Netflix), Shōgun (Disney+) and The Gentlemen (Netflix).

