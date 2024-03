“Slow down when driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal, up to 10 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal and other parts of Southern Quebec, projecting between 5 and 10 cm of snow today. The snow and cold weather may result in slippery road conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Slow down when driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Please be careful out there.

A look at weather patterns across Canada for the weekend. 🌨️🌧️🌥️

Watch more videos here: https://t.co/aFshRYZwl5 pic.twitter.com/nDZcjZv7Rl — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 23, 2024 Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal, up to 10 cm of snow

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.