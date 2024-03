What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, March 20

Artloft Cinema screens John Carpenter’s They Live

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats immersive exhibition at PHI Centre

Georgia O’Keeffe and Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

Unpredictable Comedy Game Show at Hurley’s

Winnipeg folk/country artist William Prince plays Studio TD

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.