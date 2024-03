What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, March 5

See Tam Khoa Vu’s exhibition Hybrid Condition at the MAI

Riopelle Grandeur Nature immersive exhibition continues through March 9

Pretty Woman the musical comedy at Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier March 5–10

Brighton, UK indie rock band the Kooks play MTELUS

Mardi Spaghetti experimental live-music night at Casa del Popolo

