This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, March 19

All-grrrl Japanese punk band Otoboke Beaver plays Beanfield Theatre

MC Snow’s Presence of the Past exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Tam Khoa Vu’s Hybrid Condition exhibition at the MAI through March 30

Teesri Duniya presents The Chemical Valley Project through March 24

L.A. darkwave band Forever Grey plays l’Esco

