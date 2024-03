What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, March 26

U.S. pop singer Olivia Rodrigo plays the Bell Centre March 26–27

Georgia O’Keeffe & Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts

British indie pop artist Arlo Parks plays Beanfield Theatre

Damian and Stephen Marley play MTelus

The Montreal Anti-Jazz Police Festival at Ursa, March 26–29

