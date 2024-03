What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 18

ISU World Figure Skating Championships at the Bell Centre March 18–24

Cinema Politica presents Seven Winters in Tehran

NYC indie rock artist Ari Abdul & Isabel LaRosa play Fairmount Theatre

Kingston indie rock band Kasador plays Casa del Popolo

Choclair’s Thunder Run tour comes to Blue Dog

