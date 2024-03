What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 11

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship presents Strategies for Thriving as an Artist conference

Cinema Politica screens residential school doc Returning Home with director Q&A

Portland alt-rock band the Dandy Warhols play Studio TD

Horse Head, Fish Narc & more play Bar le Ritz PDB

British metal band Gloryhammer play Beanfield Theatre

