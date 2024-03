What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 6

Anti-Airbnb protest in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Spring Break activities for kids aged 3 to 10 at Place des Arts

L.A. indie rock band Silversun Pickups play Beanfield Theatre

Mexican cumbia sonidera band Los Angeles Azules play MTELUS

Artloft Cinema screens One False Move

