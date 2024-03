What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 6

Seinfeld & Curb Your Enthusiasm trivia at MainLine Theatre

Book launch for Sarah Burgoyne and Vi Khi Nan’s Mechanophilia at Librairie Pulp

Comedian Jo Koy performs at the Bell Centre

Nuits d’Afrique presents Burkina Faso’s Kenzow at Club Balattou

NYC dance music artist Austin Millz plays Théâtre Fairmount

