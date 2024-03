What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, March 4

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière (open Monday for March break)

Sign-making workshop for March 6 anti-Airbnb protest in Hochelaga

Cinema Politica presents Analogue Revolution

Monday Night Improv at the M Bar

Monday Madness comedy night at McKibbins (Bishop)

