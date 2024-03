What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 13

Daniel Leveillé’s Amour, acide et noix at Agora de la danse March 13–15

Vernissage for Cristo Riffo’s Constellations at Elektra gallery

“Clown in a gown” comic Bianca Del Rio’s Dead Inside tour comes to Olympia

Louisiana singer-songwriter & Late Show band leader Jon Batiste plays MTelus

California-based Indian singer Sid Sriram plays Studio TD

