This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, March 14

The CCA presents a talk by Susanne Krieman on “The Radioactive Afterlife”

Teesri Duniya Theatre presents The Chemical Valley Project March 14–24

Habs vs. Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre

St. Paddy’s Day Comedy with Joey Elias at the Wheel Club

This is me at the Irishman of the Year breakfast telling a story of how I almost gave the hook to a long-winded Hall of Fame coach 👉👌 pic.twitter.com/HOM88Q1rhA — Joey Elias 🇨🇦 (@everydayjoemtl) March 11, 2024

Recess Super Smash Bros Brawl at NDQ

