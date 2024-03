What to do this weekend in Montreal

Here's what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 8

Comedy at the Artloft

Marcus dinner & brunch for Montréal en Lumière March 8–10

DJ Frigid and Désordres present Rebel Girls at Cabaret Berlin https://www.instagram.com/p/C34H-RUsEuY/

Saturday, March 9

Habs vs. Leafs at the Bell Centre

3 sets by local psych-grunge-punk band the Count Ferrera at Barfly

Richmond, VA horror metal band GWAR play Théatre Beanfield

Sunday, March 10

Last weekend to see Rirkrit Tiravanika’s Jouez/Play at PHI Foundation

Montreal vs. Boston PWHL game at Place Bell

Oscars free at Cinéma du Parc

