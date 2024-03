What to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Montreal.

Friday, March 15

Make Blini Not War Ukraine benefit night at NDQ

Montreal-born singer-songwriter Allison Russell plays Studio TD

St. Patrick’s Week at Burgundy Lion

Mojo Comedy presents Bubba at Montreal Improv

Saturday, March 16

B.C. DJ/producer Excision plays Place Bell

Stereolab singer Laetitia Sadier plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Bareoke Strip Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, March 17

The 199th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal

St. Patrick’s Day post-parade shenanigans at Brutopia

FIFA festival of films about art continues through March 24

Ministry, Gary Numan and Frontline Assembly play MTELUS

